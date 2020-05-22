Image Source : INDIA TV Woman gives birth to baby girl onboard Shramik special train

A migrant woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh gave birth to a baby girl on board Shramik Special train. The woman, Madhu Kumari (27), delivered the baby onboard a Shramik Special train that was heading towards Raebareli. Both the mother and the baby are well, said the doctors.

The woman went into labour while on the train following which railway staff present in the train informed the RPF. The baby was born before the train reached Jhansi Railway Station. The woman got medical attention on Jhansi station.

Another such incident took place on Wednesday when a woman aboard a Sharmik Special Train gave birth to a baby boy at Jhansi Railway station.

Rajini Nishad deboarded the train at 2 pm due to labour pain and was brought to Divisional Railway Hospital (DRH) by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff where she delivered the baby, as per a statement by the Railways. Both the newborn and the mother were in good health.

(With ANI Inputs)

