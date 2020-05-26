With 1 COVID-19 case, Noida admin to seal just the tower, not entire society

Image Source : PTI A representational image of a society in Noida

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has come up with a renewed containment plan in the urban areas of the district, concentrating on containment of an area instead of sealing an entire multi-storey society or the entire sector.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate's office said, "In consultation with the state government, containment zones have been redefined in multi-storied buildings/societies in urban areas having a single case."

According to the new order, if there is a single Covid-19 case in any multi-storey building or society, only that particular tower will be sealed.

However, where there is more than one case or a cluster in a society, the sealing radius would be 500 metres. Additionally, there will be 25 metres of buffer zone.

"If towers in the same society fall outside the 500m radius, they shall not be part of the containment zone," the order said.

Meanwhile, there new cases were reported from across the district on Tuesday, taking its Covid-19 tally to 362. As of now, there are 113 active patients who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the district.

