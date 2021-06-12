'Will rethink decision to revoke article 370 if brought to power', Digvijay Singh in leaked audio

Image Source : PTI Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh on Saturday was heard saying that he will relook over the decision to revoke article 370 if brought to power.

Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh on Saturday was heard saying that he will relook over the decision to revoke article 370 if brought to power. He was heard saying this in an interview to a Pakistan-based journalist Shahzeb on the Clubhouse app. The audio clip was released by BJP.

The audio dates back to May 12. "Democracy was not there in Kashmir when article 370 was revoked. If congress comes to power, the decision to revoke article 370 from Kashmir will be relooked into", Digvijay was heard saying in the released audio clip. "Insaniyat was not there because everyone was put behind bars, and Kashmiriyat is something which is among the fundamentals of secularism", he further added.

In the released audio clip, Singh made several comments that criticized the decision to revoke article 370. "Because in a Muslim-majority state there was a Hindu king and both worked together. In fact, the reservation in Kashmir was given to Kashmiri pandits, therefore, the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K, is a sad decision. And the Congress party will certainly have to relook at this issue,”, he was heard saying.

Shortly after, BJP MP Shandilya Giriraj Singh also took a dig at Digvijay Singh over the leaked audio. He took to Twitter and alleged that Singh only conveyed Rahul Gandhi's message to Pakistan. "Congress's first love is Pakistan. Digvijay Singh conveyed Rahul Gandhi's message to Pakistan. Congress will help Pakistan in grabbing Kashmir", he tweeted.

The decision to revoke article 370 was taken by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government on August 5, 2019. The intention was to club Jammu and Kashmir with India.

