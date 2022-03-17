Thursday, March 17, 2022
     
History-sheeters surrender in UP fearing encounter holding placard: "Will not commit any crime"

Saharanpur Updated on: March 17, 2022 17:19 IST
Fearing encounters, history-sheeters are surrendering in police stations in Uttar Pradesh.  Just a few days back, about 13 history-sheeters surrendered at Chilkana police station in the Saharanpur district. Now, eight more reached Gagalheri police station with folded hands, vowing not to commit crimes in the future. 

History-sheeters surrendering in police stations fearing encounters is not new in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. Earlier too, many such instances were witnessed where criminals have surrendered after the police crackdown in the state. 

It's a re-run of the spate of surrenders by criminals fearing police action after Yogi Adityanath-led BJP has again stormed to power in Uttar Pradesh. 

The BJP won 255 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively.

 

 

