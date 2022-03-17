Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) History-sheeters surrender in UP fearing encounter

Over 20 criminals have surrendered in Saharanpur alone

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP has again stormed to power in Uttar Pradesh

Fearing encounters, history-sheeters are surrendering in police stations in Uttar Pradesh. Just a few days back, about 13 history-sheeters surrendered at Chilkana police station in the Saharanpur district. Now, eight more reached Gagalheri police station with folded hands, vowing not to commit crimes in the future.

History-sheeters surrendering in police stations fearing encounters is not new in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. Earlier too, many such instances were witnessed where criminals have surrendered after the police crackdown in the state.

It's a re-run of the spate of surrenders by criminals fearing police action after Yogi Adityanath-led BJP has again stormed to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP won 255 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively.

