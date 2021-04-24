Why are there daily deaths in MP if no lack of oxygen, tweets Kamal Nath

Image Source : PTI Pradesh Kamal Nath slammed Shivraj Singh Chauhan for poor covid 19 management in the state, in a thread of tweets.

Congress General Secretary and Former CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath slammed Shivraj Singh Chauhan for poor covid 19 management in the state, in a thread of tweets. He also questioned about lack of oxygen in his state and deaths in Gwalior, in a thread of tweets.

Nath took to Twitter and said, "News of deaths due to lack of oxygen in Gwalior? Shivraj Ji, you have been saying for many days that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state, no shortage of beds, no shortage of injections, then why these deaths every day?".

"Even today, why are people wandering across the state for oxygen, beds, treatment, life-saving medicines?", he further wrote.

Nath also took a dig at Chauhan by calling his party promises "false declarations". He tweeted, "In one year you have given to the state, then only jumle, speeches, events, campaigns, and false declarations?"

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday had reported 12,384 fresh coronavirus cases, which took its overall count to 4,59,195, the state health department said. After Rajnath Singh deployed IAF workers, oxygen cylinders were airlifted from Gujarat's Jamnagar to MP's Indore on Thursday.

