Who was Mohan Delkar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP found dead at high-end Mumbai hotel

Mohan Delkar, a Lok Sabha MP, was found dead at a posh hotel in Mumbai on Monday. Delkar, an independent MP, was representing Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat in the lower house. The Mumbai Police recovered Delkar's body from Hotel Sea Green on Marine Drive alongside a suicide note written in Gujarati. Meanwhile, a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of Delkar's death.

A LOOK AT HIS LIFE AND POLITICAL JOURNEY

Mohan Delkar leaves behind his wife Kalaben Delkar and two children Abhinav and Divita.

Born in Silvassa on December 19, 1962, Delkar is an agriculturist by profession. He was the President of Indian Institute of Youth Affairs (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Kamgar Union since 1985, and Vidyarthi Parishad (Dadra and Nagar Haveli).

He has held key positions during his long political tenure since the year 1986.

From 1986-89, he was General-Secretary of the Youth Congress from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Delkar was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha in 1989.

During the 1990-91 period, he became a member of the committee on subordinate legislation and was later included in the committee on the welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Follow this, he also became a member of the consultative committee of the ministries of commerce and tourism.

Delkar's second term in the Lok Sabha started in 1991, then he was re-elected in 1996 for his third term.

Between 1996-97, he became a member of the committee on urban and rural development, committee on communications, and consultative committee in the ministry of communications.

Delkar was re-elected to the 12th Lok Sabha for his fourth term in the year 1998.

Between 1998-99, he became a member of the committee on finance and then the committee on private members' bills and resolutions, and the consultative committee in the home ministry.

He was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha for the fifth time in 1999. He became a member in the committee on external affairs. Between 2000-2004, he became a member of the consultative committee in the ministry of home affairs.

In 2004, he was re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha, became a Member of the Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests and then onboard the consultative committee in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Between August 2007-May 2009, he became a member of the committee on industry. In May 2019, he was re-elected to the 17th Lok Sabha for his seventh term. September 2019 onward, he was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, and later onboard Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

