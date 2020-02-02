Who is Ranjeet Yadav, Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader shot dead in Lucknow's Hazratganj

Ranjeet Yadav, Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader

Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjeet Yadav has been shot dead in Lucknow after multiple bullets were fired at him on Sunday morning. Reports say Ranjeet was out on a morning walk when he was shot dead near Lucknow's Hazratganj area.

Who is Ranjeet Yadav?

Ranjeet Yadav aka Ranjeet Bachchan is a leader of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha who earlier served as its president also. A resident of OCR building in Block B in Lucknow's Hazratganj​​ area, Ranjeet was previously associated with Samajwadi Party and belonged to Gorakhpur.

Ranjeet Yadav also known as Ranjeet Srivastava or Ranjit Bachchan, was on a morning walk when he was shot by bike-borne assailants. He received multiple bullet injuries in the head and died on the spot.

In October, another right-wing leader, Kamlesh Tiwari, had been shot dead in his office in Lucknow.

Srivastava's brother, who was with him at the time of the incident, also received bullet injuries and has been admitted to the Trauma Centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU).

While some reports say that he was serving as Visha Hindu Mahasabha chief, a UP Police official said that they are investigating whether he was associated with any organization or not.

Shot dead during morning walk, his brother also injured: UP Police

A UP police official said Ranjeet was out on a morning walk along with his brother Ashish Shrivastav when some unidentified people shot multiple bullets at him. The incident took place between Hazratganj​ and Qaisar Bagh area of Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Lucknow police have formed 6 teams to investigate the killing of the VHM president. As per reports, the crime branch will also be a part of the joint investigation.