Who is Nayab Singh Saini who may replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, sources said. The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.

According to reports Nayab Singh Saini is expected to replace him as Haryana Chief Minister.

Who is Nayab Singh Saini?