Who is Nayab Singh Saini who may replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, sources said. The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.
According to reports Nayab Singh Saini is expected to replace him as Haryana Chief Minister.
Who is Nayab Singh Saini?
- Nayab Singh Saini is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who represents the Kurukshetra constituency in Haryana. In October Nayab Singh Saini was made its Haryana unit president in place of Om Prakash Dhankar.
- Nayab Singh Saini joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, where he met Manohar Lal Khattar. Following this he joined the BJP and thereafter held several local party offices, including as its president in the Ambala Cantonment. Saini is considered a confidant of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
- He has been an OBC face and contested the election in Naraingarh constituency in 2010 but was defeated by Ramkishan Gurjar
- In 2014, he won the election and was made state minister of Haryana Government.