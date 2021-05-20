Now, cases of 'white fungus', deadlier than 'black fungus', emerge in Patna

Image Source : PTI Medical experts say 'white fungus' is more dangerous than 'black fungus'.

Amid concerns over rising cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' in Covid recovered patients, several cases of 'White Fungus' have been reported in Bihar. Medical experts say 'White Fungus' is deadlier than Mucormycosis as it affects other organs of the body apart from lungs.

At least four patients of 'white fungus' have been detected in Bihar's capital Patna. Dr SN Singh, Head of Patna Medical College and Hospital's Microbiology Department, told India TV that there could be many more cases white fungus.

Dr Singh said that people with low immunity, diabetes, AIDS patients, those who have undergone kidney transplant are more susceptible to this disease. He also pointed out that negligence while using oxygen cylinder for Covid patients can put them at risk of 'white fungus'.

"People use tap water in the humidifier attached to the oxygen cylinder. Tap water may contain 'white fungus' which can be a source of chest infection in the person on oxygen support," Dr Singh said.

The symptoms of 'white fungus' is similar to Covid and the infection can be diagnosed through CT-Scan or X-ray, he added.

Health Ministry Advisory on Black Fungus

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry today asked all states to declare Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' an epidemic. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, in a letter, asked the states to put the fatal infection under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

"In recent times a new challenge in the form of a fungal infection namely Mucormycosis has emerged and is reported from many states amongst Covid-19 patients especially those on steroid therapy and deranged sugar control. This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst Covid-19 patients," Agarwal said in his letter.

States like Maharashtra, Gujarat have been repoting a rise in 'black fungus' cases. As many as 90 people have died of mucormycosis in Maharashtra alone. According to medical experts, steroids which suppress immune system make a patient vulnerable to catching the fungal infection.

