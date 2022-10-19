What will be Rahul Gandhi’s role under newly-elect Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge? Watch his reply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE While addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said his role will be decided by Kharge

Congress president election: Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist, is set to become the first non-Gandhi Congress chief in 24 years as he defeated his rival Shashi Tharoor in the party president election. The 80-year-old Kharge will succeed incumbent interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, all eyes would be on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is being produced as a prime face of the party in the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

When a journalist questioned Rahul Gandhi about his role under a new party president at a press conference held by Gandhi in Kulnoor, Andhra Pradesh, he said the new Congress president will decide what his role will be in the party and how he is to be deployed.

"I can't comment on Congress president's role, that's for Mr Kharge to comment on. The president will decide what my role is...", said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is heading ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which is seen a massive initiative by the grand old party to attract electoral fortune ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2022.

Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging site Twitter to congratulate the new Congress president.

“Congratulations to Mallikarjun Kharge ji on being elected as the President of @INCIndia. The Congress President represents a democratic vision of India. His vast experience and ideological commitment will serve the party well as he takes on this historic responsibility,” his tweet reads.

