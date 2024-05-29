What happened when a constable asked for bribe from Chaudhary Charan Singh in 1979?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leaders pay respect to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh death anniversary: India today remembered former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary. He held the PM office from July 28, 1979 to January 14, 1980. While many know him as the 'Champion of farmers', very few know an incident when a constable demanded a bribe of Rs 35 from him and then the entire police station was suspended.

What really happened?

This incident is from 1979 when a farmer reached Usrahar police station in the Etawah district of UP and told the policemen that he had come from Meerut to his relative's place to buy a bull. During this, he was pickpocketed on the way and the money was stolen. And hence he had come to register a complaint about this.

On this, the policemen started asking the farmer random questions and later a constable refused to write the complaint. After refusing to lodge the complaint, the constable even asked for a bribe.

The farmer agreed to give a bribe and after bargaining for a bribe of Rs. 100, the deal was settled for Rs. 35. After this, the clerk wrote down his complaint. The clerk asked the farmer whether he would sign or put his thumb impression. On this, the farmer took out a stamp and pen from his pocket and stamped the paper with the stamp. The clerk was stunned after reading the impression of that stamp. The stamp on the paper was of 'Prime Minister, Government of India'.

After this, there was a ruckus in the entire police station that the country's PM Charan Singh had come to register his complaint posing as a farmer when the constable demanded bribe from him. After this incident, the entire police station was suspended.