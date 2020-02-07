'What CBI did is right': Sisodia on his OSD being arrested on bribery charges

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on the arrest of an officer on Special Duty (OSD) over corruption charges, has said that what the CBI is right and the strictest action should be taken to set the example. The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer understood to be OSD to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

Speaking on the matter, Sisodia said, "I got to know that an officer who is posted at GST and has been an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with me (Sisodia) for 5 years has been arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs. What CBI did is right, strictest action should be taken to set an example."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: I have no issues with the timing of arrest, whoever takes bribe should be caught immediately. We have zero tolerance for corruption. https://t.co/jZLiiFxE6w — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST, they said. Madhav was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning, the officials said.

No involvement of Sisodia in the case has surfaced so far and the investigation is going on, sources said. Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015, the officials said.

The arrest comes two days before the crucial Delhi assembly election.