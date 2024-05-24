Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6: Bengal to witness another BJP vs. TMC showdown in 8 seats, including Kanthi, Tamluk.

As the Lok Sabha elections progress, West Bengal gears up for the sixth phase of polling, scheduled for May 25. This phase will see voting in eight constituencies: Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur. With 25 constituencies already having cast their votes in the previous five phases between April 19 and May 20, West Bengal remains a crucial battleground. Alongside Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the state participates in all seven phases of the elections.

The fifth phase, which concluded recently, recorded over 60% voter turnout across 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories. Notably, West Bengal witnessed the highest polling rate at 74.7%.

The major players in West Bengal include the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and a coalition of the Left Front and Indian National Congress. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AITC, led by Mamata Banerjee, secured 22 seats, while the BJP won 18 seats. The Congress managed to secure just 2 seats.

As West Bengal gears up for the sixth phase of elections on May 25, all eyes are on whether Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari can maintain his stronghold in the state.

Eight constituencies – Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur – are set for electoral showdowns.

Adhikari's bastion faces test

Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, and neighbouring regions, known as Adhikari’s bastion, witness intense battles.

Tamluk

Former judge Abhijit Ganguly (BJP) challenges Trinamool Congress (TMC) IT Cell head Devangshu Bhattacharya in Tamluk. The constituency holds significance as it encompasses Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee suffered a defeat against Adhikari. Adhikari's brother Dibyendu currently represents the area.

Kanthi

Adhikari's brother Soumendu contests against TMC's Uttam Barik in Kanthi, the Adhikari family's home turf. The BJP faces criticism over alleged 'paribarbad' (nepotism) in fielding Adhikari's kin.

Ghatal

The constituency sees a faceoff between two film heroes Dev Adhikari (TMC) and Hiran Chatterjee. Allegations of police raids on local BJP leaders add tension.

Medinipur

BJP's Agnimitra Paul challenges TMC's MLA actor June Malia in a battle for the seat formerly held by BJP's Dilip Ghosh.

Other contests

Jhargram, Purulia, Bishnupur, Bankura: BJP holds sway in these constituencies. MoS Education Subhas Sarkar seeks reelection from Bankura, while Bishnupur witnesses a contest between former spouses Saumitra Khan (BJP) and Sujata Mondal (TMC).

The Kurmi community, pivotal in previous elections, weighs its options amidst shifting alliances.

