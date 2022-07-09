Saturday, July 09, 2022
     
  4. West Bengal: CBI files charge-sheet in Hanskhali gang-rape case

West Bengal: CBI files charge-sheet in Hanskhali gang-rape case

West Bengal: The charge-sheet was filed in the court of special judge (POCSO Court) on Friday (July 8).

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Kolkata
Published on: July 09, 2022 13:59 IST
Hanskhali gang-rape case: The charge-sheet was filed in the court of special judge (POCSO Court) on Friday (July 8).
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Hanskhali gang-rape case: The charge-sheet was filed in the court of special judge (POCSO Court) on Friday (July 8).

Highlights

  • CBI has filed charge-sheet against 9 accused in connection with gang-rape and murder of a girl
  • The incident took place in West Bengal's Nadia district earlier this year
  • The charge-sheet was filed in the court of special judge (POCSO Court) on Friday

West Bengal news updates: CBI has filed a charge-sheet against nine accused in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a girl in West Bengal's Nadia district earlier this year.

The charge-sheet was filed in the court of special judge (POCSO Court) on Friday (July 8).

"An investigation has revealed that the minor was allegedly gang-raped by three accused after being intoxicated," the CBI said in a statement.

"It was also alleged that the accused immediately took her dead body and cremated it without giving an opportunity for medical examination," the probe agency said.

The family members of the minor were also allegedly threatened by the accused, preventing them from taking her to hospital, it added.

The CBI, in compliance with orders of the Calcutta High Court, had registered a case in April against four accused and others.

The girl was allegedly raped on April 4 during a birthday party at the house of a TMC panchayat official's son in Hanskhali area of Nadia district, according to the police complaint filed by her parents.

