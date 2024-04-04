Thursday, April 04, 2024
     
Wayanad Lok Sabha elections: Congress pins hopes on Rahul Gandhi, BJP goes big on K Surendran

Wayanad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Wayanad apart from the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh which he won comfortably.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Wayanad Updated on: April 04, 2024 9:59 IST
Wayanad is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. The state has 20 parliamentary seats. The Wayanad seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fought the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Wayanad for the first time and won the constituency comfortably. 

In 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won the seat with a margin of 4,31,770 votes. Eyeing a successive term from this Lok Sabha constituency, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, even as he took out a massive roadshow with his sister Priyanka and others in company.

