Video: Smriti Irani picks up 2 swords, performs 'Talwar Raas' in Gujarat

Smriti Irani picks up 2 swords, performs 'Talwar Raas' in Gujarat

Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday performed the 'Talwar Raas' in Gujarat. Talwar Raas is a traditional Gujarat dance form using swords. Irani was attending a cultural program in Bhavnagar. Smriti Irani said she could not resist the urge to perform the traditional dance -- Talwar Raas -- after watching the girls put up a stellar display. With two swords in her hands, Smriti Irani then took the stage and tried to match steps with the girls.

On a lighter note, she said, "When I expressed my desire to perform this dance after watching the girls, Jitubhai cautioned me saying it could be difficult for me, particularly when I am supposed to do it with two swords."

"On hearing that, Bharatiben told him I have finished (someone) in Amethi without even using swords," said Irani, triggering laughter in the audience.

Among the dignitaries present at the occasion were Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Lok Sabha MP Bharatiben Shiyal. The cultural program was attended by hundreds of women in the premises of Swaminarayan Gurukul.

At the function, Irani took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who she defeated in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In her speech, Irani referred to her victory against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi Lok Sabha seat.