Was Digvijaya Singh working as handler to give 26/11 terrorists Hindu identity? GVL Rao asks Congress

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has hit out at the Congress party over the term 'Hindu terror' in relation to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack when one of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab, was nabbed alive and seen wearing a red thread on his wrist, saying was someone from India helping ISI as handler to give terrorists Hindu identity.

Slamming the grand old party, GVL Rao said, "We can see a connection emerging between Congress' idea of Hindu terror and LeT-ISI's 26/11 strategy. Was someone from India helping ISI as handler to give terrorists Hindu identity?"

GVL Rao further said, "Was Digvijaya Singh (senior Congress leader) working as handler? Congress should answer this." GVL Rao's statements have come after Rakesh Maria, former Mumbai top cop, made explosive revelations on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Maria made sensational claims in his book "Let Me Say It Now" which include revelations on the date of the Mumbai attacks, Kasab's identity, a "Hindu terror plot", Dawood Ibrahim and more.

Maria on Kasab's Hindu identity

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Amir Kasab, who was the only one to be nabbed alive, was supposed to have a Hindu identity. The LeT wanted him to be killed as a Bengaluru resident "Samir Dinesh Chaudhari", with a red thread tied around his wrist to portray the attack as a case of Hindu terror. However, the plan did not work out and the police nabbed Kasab, who was from Faridkot in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while responding to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's remark "Congress tried to raise false bogey of Hindu terror" post 26/11 said, "There was a different background when 'Hindu terror' word was coined. Mecca Masjid blast had taken place &Pragya Thakur, others were arrested then."

"Terrorists always camouflage. They do not carry out attacks with their actual identity. It was the UPA government which revealed everything about the attack. Ajmal Kasab was later hanged during UPA rule," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

