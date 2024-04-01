'Crew unavailability': Vistara cites 'operational reasons' for flight delays and cancellations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines, jointly owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has encountered significant operational challenges, with over 100 flights experiencing delays or cancellations in recent days. The airlines on Monday issued a statement confirming the inconvenience and said that teams are working to stabilise the situation as it has happened due to various operational reasons.

"We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons including crew unavailability. We acknowledge and are deeply concerned about the inconvenience this has caused to our customers. Having said that, our teams are working towards minimizing the discomfort to the customers," said Vistara Spokesperson.

Vistara to temporarily reduce flight operations

Vistara Airlines announced that they are temporarily reducing the number of flights and providing affected customers with alternative flight options or refunds. The airline also issued an apology for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

"We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network. We have also deployed larger aircraft like our B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more number of customers, wherever possible," the spokesperson further said.

"Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable. Once again, we understand that these disruptions have caused immense discomfort to our customers, and sincerely apologise to them for the same. We are working towards stabilizing the situation and will resume operating at our regular capacity very soon," the statement added.

Aviation sources revealed that the situation arose after pilots refused to operate flights due to extended duty hours. Several passengers expressed their concerns on social media and lodged complaints with regulatory authorities regarding the matter.

