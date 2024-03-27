Taxiing IndiGo plane hits Air India Express aircraft at Kolkata Airport, DGCA orders probe

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A part of Air India Express plane's wing fell on the runway

New Delhi: An IndiGo and an Air India Express aircraft had a close call this morning on the runway in Kolkata, narrowly avoiding a collision and averting a potential disaster for hundreds of passengers. The incident happened around 11 in the morning.

Due to the collision, a wing tip of the Air India Express aircraft, which was bound for Chennai, was broken and fell on the runway, while the wing of the Darbhanga-bound IndiGo aircraft sustained a dent.

DGCA orders detailed investigation

This prompted the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to launch a detailed investigation and off-roster two pilots of IndiGo A320 VT-ISS aircraft. "We have ordered a detailed investigation into the matter and both the pilots of IndiGo airlines have been off-rostered. The ground staff will also be questioned during the investigation. Both the flights have been grounded for detailed inspection," the DGCA official said.

Speaking about the incident, an Air India Express spokesperson said, "The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai. The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances".

Also Read: Mumbai: IndiGo passenger arrested for smoking inside plane midair

Also Read: 'Thank you for taking care': IndiGo passenger shares sarcastic post of damaged luggage

(Inputs from Sujit Das )