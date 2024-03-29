Friday, March 29, 2024
     
IndiGo flight, en route to Ahmedabad, diverted to Indore due to mid-air medical emergency

The crew onboard offered assistance to the passenger until the flight made an emergency landing in Indore where the passenger was taken for further treatment.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Indore Updated on: March 29, 2024 15:57 IST
IndiGo flight emergency landing, Medical emergency midair, Indore
Image Source : PTI Representative Image

An Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight from Patna was diverted to Madhya Pradesh's Indore due to a medical emergency onboard, the airlines said on Friday (March 29). The crew provided necessary assistance to the unwell passenger, it added.

"IndiGo flight 6E-178 operating from Patna to Ahmedabad, was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency on board. The crew assisted the unwell passenger. Prioritising his well-being, the captain diverted the flight en route," IndiGo said.

The passenger was referred for further treatment upon arrival, it added.

