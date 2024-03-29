IndiGo flight, en route to Ahmedabad, diverted to Indore due to mid-air medical emergency

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

An Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight from Patna was diverted to Madhya Pradesh's Indore due to a medical emergency onboard, the airlines said on Friday (March 29). The crew provided necessary assistance to the unwell passenger, it added.

"IndiGo flight 6E-178 operating from Patna to Ahmedabad, was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency on board. The crew assisted the unwell passenger. Prioritising his well-being, the captain diverted the flight en route," IndiGo said.

The passenger was referred for further treatment upon arrival, it added.