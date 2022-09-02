INS Vikrant: PM Modi to commission largest ship ever built in India's maritime history shortly in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant sails in the sea.

INS Vikrant: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier-- INS Vikrant-- the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history today. Modi will commission the carrier, housing state-of-the-art automation features and built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at the Cochin Shipyard. During the event, PM will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past. The new insignia will be befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage. The commissioning of Vikrant is being seen as a significant step towards India's self-reliance in the defence sector. The warship has been built using indigenous equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses as well as over 100 MSMEs.

Vikrant means victorious and gallant. The foundation for IAC was established in April 2005 by ceremonial Steel Cutting.

