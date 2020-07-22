Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced for Vikram Joshi's family

Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh government for the slain journalist Vikram Joshi who was shot by goons in Ghaziabad on Monday night. Joshi had succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning. Along with the ex-gratia, the wife of Vikram Joshi will be offered a government job and the cost of education for their children will be born in full by the UP government.

Joshi was attacked by a gang of nine, who cornered him to a car before launching a brutal attack. The killers then shot him at the back of his head while his 11-year-old daughter kept crying for help. The entire bone-chilling incident has been caught on the CCTV. The incident took place at Vijay Nagar's Mata Colony.

UP Police has arrested 9 people in connection with Vikram Joshi's murder. As per reports, 5 out of these 9 men are histroy-sheeters. Joshi had lodged a complaint against Chhotu for harassing his 17-year-old niece. Chhotu remained free despite sexual harassment complaint against him and no FIR was filed until he shot the journalist. Chhotu and Ravi (another accused named in by Joshi) also threatened him for taking the matter to police.

