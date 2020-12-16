Image Source : INDIA TV Vijay Diwas: Chinar Corps celebrates 46th anniversary of 1971 India-Pakistan war

The Chinar Corps celebrated Vijay Diwas at Badami Bagh Cantonment on Wednesday and paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander said that the Army is grateful to the veterans for their services to the Nation.

ALSO READ: Vijay Diwas: PM Modi lights 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at National War Memorial

"A victory of such a magnitude would not have been possible without tremendous sacrifice by the soldiers. Their matchless contribution to Nation building is a testimony for future generations to emulate and urge them to continue to positively contribute towards building a vibrant and peaceful Kashmir," the Chinar Corps Commander said.

"UT of J&K is going through a process of change to bring an end to Pakistan sponsored terrorism. Concentrated efforts of the state & the citizens of UT of J&K will soon bring peace & prosperity," he added.

He further said that this year being the Golden Jubilee year, we will be celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh with final culmination on 16 Dec 2021. Many mega events have been planned which will be celebrated across the country and same will be undertaken in Kashmir also. One of the major event will be the Victory Flame which will pass through key battle areas and other native places of Gallantry Award winners of 1971 war.

Latest India News