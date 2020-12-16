Vijay Diwas: PM Modi lights 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at National War Memorial

Image Source : INDIA TV Vijay Diwas: PM Modi to light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi, where he lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In an official release on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry has said, "In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II. From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of India-Pak War, also called 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation."

Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue. The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs laid a wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

The Prime Minister lit up the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of National War Memorial on the occasion.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial on the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war#VijayDiwas2020 pic.twitter.com/v0sDbwVeQ6 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

"Four Victory Mashaals (flames) were lit from the Eternal Flame of NWM. These Mashaals will now be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Mahavir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War. Soil from the villages of these Awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 is being brought to the NWM," read the release.

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war 'Veterans and Veer Naris' will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned.

Minister of Defence for state Shripad Yesso Naik and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence were also be present on the occasion.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel.

