People who are misleading farmers today were in favour of farm laws during their govt: PM Modi in Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the opposition for misleading the farmers over the new reforms that are being brought in the agriculture sector. At a time when farmers are agitating against the 3 new farm laws on which the government say that they are for the benefit of farmers, PM Modi said people who are sitting in the opposition and misleading farmers were in the favour of these farm reforms during their government.

PM Modi continued and said, "they (opposition) could not make a decision during their government. Today when the nation has taken a historical step then these people are misleading farmers."

"The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even Opposition have been asking over the years. Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare & we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns," PM Modi said in Kutch at the groundbreaking ceremony of world's largest renewable energy park in Kutch.

Speaking on other issues and development in Gujarat, PM Modi said, "I can never forget the time when the people of Gujarat had a 'simple' demand to get electricity during dinner time. Things have changed so much in Gujarat. Today’s youth in Gujarat are not aware of the earlier days of inconvenience."

"Over the last twenty years, Gujarat introduced many farmer friendly schemes. Gujarat was among the earliest to work on strengthening solar energy capacities. Energy security and water security are vital in the 21st century. Who can forget the water problems of Kutch. When our team spoke of getting Narmada waters to Kutch, we were mocked. Now, Narmada waters have reached Kutch & by the blessings of Maa Narmada, Kutch is progressing," PM Modi said.

"One has to keep changing with the times and embrace global best practices. In this regard I want to laud the farmers in Kutch. They are exporting fruits abroad. This is phenomenal and indicates the innovative zeal of our farmers," he added.

"The agriculture, dairy and fisheries sectors have prospered in Gujarat over the last two decades. The reason is- minimum interference from the Government. What Gujarat did was to empower farmers and cooperatives," the prime minister said.

