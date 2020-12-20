Sunday, December 20, 2020
     
WATCH: Man rams truck inside Balaji hospital over tussle on treatment of family members

A man rammed his pick-up truck inside Balaji hospital premises at Basai Chowk in Gurugram after a tussle broke out between the hospital officials over the treatment of his family members. Several people were injured while many vehicles were damaged in the incident.

India TV News Desk
Gurugram Updated on: December 20, 2020 11:25 IST
WATCH: Man rams truck inside Balaji hospital over tussle on treatment of family members
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB

WATCH: Man rams truck inside Balaji hospital over tussle on treatment of family members

A man rammed his pick-up truck inside Balaji hospital premises at Basai Chowk in Gurugram after a tussle broke out between the hospital officials over the treatment of his family members. Several people were injured while many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The entire episode was caught on cameras installed in the hospital. 

Taking about the incident, Balaji hospital director, Dr Balwan Singh said the man rammed his vahicle at least 7-8 times inside the hospital. "A man rammed his vehicle at least 7-8 times inside our hospital. Medical store & 10-15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is relative of 2 patients, who were being treated.  We called up police and they're investigating the case," news agnecy ANI reported. 

The police officials have registered a case but have not arrested the man.

