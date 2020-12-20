Image Source : VIDEO GRAB WATCH: Man rams truck inside Balaji hospital over tussle on treatment of family members

A man rammed his pick-up truck inside Balaji hospital premises at Basai Chowk in Gurugram after a tussle broke out between the hospital officials over the treatment of his family members. Several people were injured while many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The entire episode was caught on cameras installed in the hospital.

Taking about the incident, Balaji hospital director, Dr Balwan Singh said the man rammed his vahicle at least 7-8 times inside the hospital. "A man rammed his vehicle at least 7-8 times inside our hospital. Medical store & 10-15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is relative of 2 patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they're investigating the case," news agnecy ANI reported.

#WATCH Gurugram: CCTV footage shows a man ramming his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises at Basai Chowk after a tussle between members of the same family over the treatment of 2 elderly patients. Case registered, no arrest made yet



(CCTV footage from 18/12/2020) pic.twitter.com/jjf6jAK8Yr — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

The police officials have registered a case but have not arrested the man.

Latest India News