Congress MLA supporters smash own party office, 19 arrested | WATCH

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Pune: 19 held for attack on Congress office, Thopte condemns act

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Thopte's supporters can be seen smashing the furniture inside the party's office. The authenticity of the video, tweeted by a user, could not be independently verified.

Nineteen people were arrested for the attack on the Congress office in Pune by `supporters' of party MLA Sangram Thopte who were protesting against his non- inclusion in the Maharashtra ministry, the police said on Wednesday. The MLA, however, said it was not known whether they were his supporters, but said the act was condemnable and he accepted the party's decision. A group of workers, said to be Thopte's supporters, attacked the Congress Bhavan in Pune on Tuesday.

Pune office of Maharashtra congress was vandalised by Supporters of MLA Sangram Thopte for not giving minister post.#MahaVikasAghadi pic.twitter.com/lJVamSfzOW — Vivek 🇮🇳 (@vickscd) January 1, 2020

They shouted slogans against the Congress leadership for not giving ministerial berth to Thopte, MLA from Bhor in the district and son of former minister Anantrao Thopte.

The police arrested 19 supporters of Thopte late Tuesday night for rioting and unlawful assembly, an official of Shivajinagar police station said.

"We arrested 19 people who were involved in rioting, stone-pelting and vandalism. They were later released on bail," he said.

Thopte said identity of the culprits was not known. "I am sure they were Congress workers but they have not been identified, it is not ascertained if they were my supporters," he said.

There was disappointment among workers over his being left out of the ministry, but Tuesday's violence was "condemnable", the MLA said.

"I will not support any such action," said the three-time MLA.

As to the post of minister, the decision of the high command was acceptable to him, he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on Monday by inducting 36 ministers.

Meanwhile, Thopte's photo on a banner put up on the premises of Congress Bhavan was blackened on Wednesday.

A video circulating on social media showed an unidentified man climbing a ladder and blackening Thopte's face and writing "gaddar" (traitor) on its forehead.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Gulam Ahmed Mir, other J&K Congress leaders put under house arrest in Jammu

Also Read: Upsets in Congress over Maharashtra cabinet expansion?