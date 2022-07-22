Margaret Alva's advise to Mamata on Vice President poll: 'Not the time for whataboutery, ego or anger'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva.

Vice Presidential Election 2022: Margaret Alava, Opposition's joint candidate for vice-presidential election on Monday criticised Trinamool's decision to abstain from the polls and called it "disappointing". Alva, in a tweet on Monday, said: "This isn't the time for whataboutery, ego or anger."

Seeking support from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Alva tweeted: "The TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the VP election is disappointing. This isn't the time for 'whataboutery’, ego or anger. This is the time for courage, leadership & unity. I believe, @MamataOfficial, who is the epitome of courage, will stand with the opposition."

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said the party would abstain from Vice President election, adding the party was not kept in the loop when the Opposition selected a face for the polls. NDA has nominated former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the election. Opposition parties on Sunday decided to field former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the poll.

"There is no question of supporting the NDA candidate, especially Jagdeep Dhankhar. But after today's meeting with party lawmakers, it has been decided that we will abstain from the vice presidential election," Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, said.

"We disagree with the process of announcing the Opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we can't support the Opposition nominee," he added.

