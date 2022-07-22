Friday, July 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Margaret Alva's advise to Mamata on Vice President poll: 'Not the time for whataboutery, ego or anger'

Margaret Alva's advise to Mamata on Vice President poll: 'Not the time for whataboutery, ego or anger'

Vice Presidential Election 2022: Seeking support from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Alva tweeted: "The TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the VP election is disappointing. This isn't the time for 'whataboutery’, ego or anger. This is the time for courage, leadership & unity."

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2022 16:44 IST
Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva.
Image Source : PTI Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva.

Vice Presidential Election 2022: Margaret Alava, Opposition's joint candidate for vice-presidential election on Monday criticised Trinamool's decision to abstain from the polls and called it "disappointing". Alva, in a tweet on Monday, said: "This isn't the time for whataboutery, ego or anger."

Seeking support from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Alva tweeted: "The TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the VP election is disappointing. This isn't the time for 'whataboutery’, ego or anger. This is the time for courage, leadership & unity. I believe, @MamataOfficial, who is the epitome of courage, will stand with the opposition."

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said the party would abstain from Vice President election, adding the party was not kept in the loop when the Opposition selected a face for the polls. NDA has nominated former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the election. Opposition parties on Sunday decided to field former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the poll.

"There is no question of supporting the NDA candidate, especially Jagdeep Dhankhar. But after today's meeting with party lawmakers, it has been decided that we will abstain from the vice presidential election," Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, said.

Related Stories
Who is Margaret Alva, the Opposition's vice presidential candidate?

Who is Margaret Alva, the Opposition's vice presidential candidate?

'Privilege and honour,' says Margaret Alva after vice presidential nomination

'Privilege and honour,' says Margaret Alva after vice presidential nomination

Vice president election: Margaret Alva files nomination as Opposition's candidate

Vice president election: Margaret Alva files nomination as Opposition's candidate

"We disagree with the process of announcing the Opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we can't support the Opposition nominee," he added. 

Also Read: TMC to abstain from vice president election; party wasn't kept in loop, says MP Abhishek Banerjee

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News