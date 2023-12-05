Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi takes over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command

Follow us on Image Source : INDIANNAVY.NIC.IN Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command (WNC) from Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC at an impressive Ceremonial Parade held at INS Shikra on 28 February 2023. On taking over, the Flag Officer paid homage to all personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation by placing a floral wreath at the Gaurav Stambh (the Victory at Sea Memorial at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai). Before taking over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Tripathi served as the Chief of Personnel at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy).

5 things to know about the Navy man:

He is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla

The Admiral is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, where he was awarded the Thimmaiya Medal.

Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, a Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer, and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai.

Vice Admiral Tripathi is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nausena Medal for devotion to duty.

