VHP distances itself from Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday distanced itself from 'self-proclaimed' cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi who is also the alleged mastermind of Nuh violence in Haryana. At least six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday in connection with communal clashes that erupted on July 31, police said. Police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was taken initially detained by the Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru and taken to Faridabad for questioning.

Bajrangi, who is said to be the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force was accused of posting inflammatory remarks on social media during the violence.

However, the VHP on Wednesday distanced itself from Bajrangi. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, VHP said, "Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is said to be a Bajrang Dal worker, has never had any relation with Bajrang Dal. Vishwa Hindu Parishad also does not consider the content of the video allegedly released by him to be appropriate."

In a no less dramatic video, Bittu Bajrangi was on Tuesday apprehended with sticks and guns by the Haryana police.

