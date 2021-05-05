Wednesday, May 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Vedanta to set up 100-bed hospital for COVID patients in Gurugram

Vedanta to set up 100-bed hospital for COVID patients in Gurugram

The development assumes significance in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2021 21:31 IST
Vedanta,100 bed hospital, COVID patients, Gurugram, coronavirus pandemic, covid second wave, coronav
Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Vedanta to set up 100-bed hospital for COVID patients in Gurugram.

Mining major Vedanta on Wednesday said it is setting up a 100-bed field hospital in Gurugram (Haryana) for COVID-19 patients.

The development assumes significance in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The field hospital, which will be attached to reputed hospitals, is being set up at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram, the company said in statement.

"With a sharp rise in Covid cases during the second wave, Vedanta is setting up a state-of-the-art field hospital in Delhi NCR to support the state and the central governments in the fight against the pandemic," the statement said.

The hospital which will provide priority medical care to Covid-affected people is likely to be ready over the next few days.

The 'field hospitals' will be housed in air-conditioned tents with full electrical support and designed specifically for Covid care.

The critical care facilities will have 90 beds with oxygen support. Around 10 beds will be equipped with ventilator support.

"We are doing everything possible to support the central and state governments in the fight against Covid-19. These are unprecedented times and we all need to come together to lend a helping hand to Covid patients."

"We are hopeful that the 100 additional beds that are being provided in Delhi NCR will help ease the burden on the existing hospitals and help in saving precious lives," Sunil Duggal, Group CEO, Vedanta, said.

The field hospital at Delhi NCR will be supported by central government and Haryana administration, and a team of 10 doctors and nurses will be deployed at the facility.

Vedanta will provide the ventilators and oxygen support.

Also Read: 'National need': SC allows Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu to produce oxygen for medical use

Also Read: Tamil Nadu govt allows Vedanta's Sterlite Industries to produce oxygen for 4 months

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X