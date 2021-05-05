Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Vedanta to set up 100-bed hospital for COVID patients in Gurugram.

Mining major Vedanta on Wednesday said it is setting up a 100-bed field hospital in Gurugram (Haryana) for COVID-19 patients.

The development assumes significance in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The field hospital, which will be attached to reputed hospitals, is being set up at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram, the company said in statement.

"With a sharp rise in Covid cases during the second wave, Vedanta is setting up a state-of-the-art field hospital in Delhi NCR to support the state and the central governments in the fight against the pandemic," the statement said.

The hospital which will provide priority medical care to Covid-affected people is likely to be ready over the next few days.

The 'field hospitals' will be housed in air-conditioned tents with full electrical support and designed specifically for Covid care.

The critical care facilities will have 90 beds with oxygen support. Around 10 beds will be equipped with ventilator support.

"We are doing everything possible to support the central and state governments in the fight against Covid-19. These are unprecedented times and we all need to come together to lend a helping hand to Covid patients."

"We are hopeful that the 100 additional beds that are being provided in Delhi NCR will help ease the burden on the existing hospitals and help in saving precious lives," Sunil Duggal, Group CEO, Vedanta, said.

The field hospital at Delhi NCR will be supported by central government and Haryana administration, and a team of 10 doctors and nurses will be deployed at the facility.

Vedanta will provide the ventilators and oxygen support.

Latest India News