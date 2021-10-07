"Haven't attended NEC in five years," Varun Gandhi on being dropped from BJP top body

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "Haven't attended NEC in five years," Varun Gandhi reacts on being dropped from BJP top body

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi, on Thursday, reacted to the party dropping him from the 80-member national executive. He brushed it off by saying that he hadn't attended at least a single national executive committee (NEC) by the party for the last five years.

The MP, who had been with BJP for 17 years made the headlines earlier this week after he tweeted on the death of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Khiri. His mother, Maneka Gandhi, too, was excluded from the list of names announced by BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday.

The three-term MP has also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri triggering a full-scale war between the ruling BJP and Opposition led by the Congress and Samajwadi Party.

While several BJP leaders have condemned the violence, they have stopped short of criticizing the state government directly. Varun Gandhi, who is the cousin of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has openly sought justice for those killed and action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been demanding the removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish has now been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the Lakhimpur case.

