Varun Gandhi shares another Lakhimpur video: The curious case of BJP MP's open dissent 

Lakhimpur Kheri violence new video: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday shared a new video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which resulted in the death of eight people, including four farmers and a journalist. The 37-second video that Varun shared on Twitter showed a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV ploughing through a group of people from behind. Two SUVs - one black and another white - were seen following the jeep while there is commotion of people shouting and crying in the video capturing what transpired on October 3.

"The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer," Varun Gandhi, who represents Pilibhit in Lok Sabha, said in his tweet.

This is the second video of the incident that Varun Gandhi has shared on social media in as many days while demanding immediate action against those responsible for the violence and death of eight people.

Letter to CM Yogi Adityanath

The three-term MP has also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigaton (CBI) into the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri triggering a full scale war between the ruling BJP and Opposition led by the Congress and Samajwadi Party.

While several BJP leaders have condemned the violence, they have stopped short of criticising the state government directly. Varun Gandhi, who is the cousin of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has openly sought justice for those killed and action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been demanding removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish has now been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the Lakhimpur case.

Not for the first time

This is not for the first time that Varun Gandhi has sided with the farmers and raised their concerns infront of the Yogi government. He had earlier written a letter to CM Adityanath demanding sugarcane prices to be hiked.

"Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground," Varun Gandhi had said while tweeting a video showing a big crowd of farmers during Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat in September.

Varun Gandhi miffed at being ignored repeatedly?

Political observers point out that Varun Gandhi's critical stance over Lakhimpur Kheri incident may have something to do with the BJP ignoring him twice. Varun Gandhi, who has also served as party general secretary, was not included in the Union Cabinet when PM Modi added new faces in his team. When his mother Maneka Gandhi was dropped from the Cabinet, it was believed son Varun would get a berth, however, that didn't happen. Then he was overlooked again by CM Yogi Adityanath during the recent UP Cabinet expansion.

