Tuesday, April 28, 2020
     
  Varanasi to remain closed on April 29, all curfew passes cancelled

Varanasi to remain closed on April 29, all curfew passes cancelled

With 12 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, Varanasi has now recorded 49 infections

Varanasi Updated on: April 28, 2020 19:23 IST
A file photo of the Ganga ghat in Varanasi for
Image Source : PTI

A file photo of the Ganga ghat in Varanasi for representational use

District authorities in Varanasi have decided to shut down the city completely on Wednesday, after 12 new coronavirus cases were reported the Uttar Pradesh textile hub on Tuesday. Till now, forty-nine persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the city.

The order, which applies to only the areas falling under the limits of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, will see all shops, mandis and home delivery services being shut down. All curfew passes have also been cancelled for a day.

Local authorities said that only hospitals and mile delivery services will be operating on the day.

A total of 2,043 coronavirus cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh till now, including 31 deaths.

Also read: 7 cops test positive for coronavirus in Varanasi

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

