7 cops test positive for coronavirus in Varanasi

Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise after 7 more test positive in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Seven police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi who have been deployed near Sigra police station. Out of the 7 cops who have been infected with COVID-19, 1 is a sub-inspector, 3 are head constables and 3 are constables. With seven more coronavirus cases, the current toll of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh have now surged to 1,793 including 27 deaths while 261 patients have recovered.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, other states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst affected due to coronavirus while Maharashtra has become the epicenter of coronavirus cases with Mumbai alone having over 4,000 cases, In UP, Noida has over a 100 cases but the green line is that out of these over 58 people have recovered also.

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed the 26,000-mark taking the positive patients toll to 26,496 including 824 deaths and 5,804 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday. On Saturday, the total confirmed cases in India were at 24,942 while death toll was 779 and 5,210 have recovered. India is under an extended lockdown period that will remain in place till May 3 after PM Modi on April 14 in his televised address to the nation said that it was important to extend the lockdown to control the spread of the virus. He added almost every state was of the view that the lockdown should be extended.

