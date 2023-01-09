FIR against Bengal BJP chief, 10 journalists for 'spreading fake news’ on Vande Bharat stone pelting

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Stone pelted on Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express vandalism: Kolkata Police registered an FIR against state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and 10 journalists from the city for claiming that the second incident of stone-throwing on Vande Bharat Express last week took place in West Bengal. According to a police official, the BJP leader and scribes were involved in giving the state a bad name.

Notably, both Majumdar and ten others took to social media to report that the newly inaugurated Howrah-New Jalpaiguri semi-high-speed train was vandalised by some miscreants in West Bengal. However, the police said that the incident happened on January 3 while it was passing its neighbouring state, Bihar.

Check the tweet of WB BJP president here:

Image Source : TWITTERScreengrab from the tweet

Bengal CM warns strict action against "fake news spreaders"

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that legal action will be taken against those who spread "fake news" that the incident took place in this state.

"An FIR has been lodged against BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and 10 journalists. The event actually happened in Bihar. This has harmed West Bengal's reputation. Hence, they have been booked under specific sections of the Information Technology Act," the police officer told PTI.

Majumdar had claimed in a tweet that the incident took place at “Phansidewa near Darjeeling district”. The 10 journalists, mostly from television channels and digital media, had also reported that the incident had taken place in West Bengal.

What happened with Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express?

On January 3, the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones for the second consecutive day. Later, the Eastern Railways stated that after scanning video footage, it was found that the stone-throwing incident on the train took place in Malda district on January 2 and in the Kishanganj district of Bihar the next day.

Soon after the video surfaced, the West Bengal chief minister said that legal action will be taken against those media outlets that spread "fake news" that the incident took place in West Bengal, giving a bad reputation to the state. The incidents sparked a slugfest between the BJP and Trinamool Congress. The train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: West Bengal gets its first Vande Bharat Express train on Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route | Features

Latest India News