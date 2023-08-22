Watch video | Stunning new orange-coloured Vande Bharat Express hits the tracks

Follow us on Image Source : @RAILMININDIA A look at new orange colour version of Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Orange: India's indigenously built semi-high speed train Vande Bharat's new orange-coloured version has hit the tracks at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

A video of the new orange-color train went viral on social media as it was seen being tested at the ICF.

Debuting in a tangerine theme, the new Vande Bharat train makes its first public appearance before the trial run, the Indian Railways said on X (formerly Twitter)

The new 8-coach orange and grey coloured Vande Bharat train manufactured from ICF was run and tested yesterday on the track from ICF to Padi railway flyover.

"This train is the 33rd Vande Bharat train in the ICF line of production. The train has the same amenities as the recently manufactured Vande Bharat coaches and has been manufactured with a new color combination. As of now, only one rake with color change has been turned out," DD News said.

Railways announce fourth Vande Bharat for Rajasthan

The Indian Railways has announced the fourth Vande Bharat Express train for Rajasthan, which will run between Jaipur to Chandigarh.

Although an official announcement on the commencement date and the fares is yet to be made, Railways sources said the service might begin soon.

The fourth Vande Bharat will be different from the three that are already in service in Rajasthan, they added.

Presently the three Vande Bharat trains are running between Jodhpur to Sabarmati; Jaipur to Udaipur; and Jaipur to Delhi.

There has been a demand for operation of the Vande Bharat Express train on the Chandigarh-Jaipur rail track in Ambala division for some time now.

Running of the new train will not only save the time of passengers, but also increase convenience.

