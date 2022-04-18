Gujarat: 5 injured in stone pelting in Vadodara; situation under control

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stone pelting incident reported in Gujarat's Vadodara

At least five people were injured in a stone-pelting incident in Gujarat's Vadodara late on Sunday. According to the details, one of those injured is in a critical state. Police said clashes between two groups erupted over a petty issue, which resulted in stone-pelting.

High officials of the police along with the commissioner had reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Commenting further on the incident, police said an idol placed inside a temple in the vicinity was also damaged in the violence, following which the situation had turned tense.

However, the situation was brought under control after adequate police forces were called upon.

The police forces had also managed to replace the idol with a fresh one, overnight.

The clashes were a result of a minor road accident at nearly 12 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, some of the accused in the case have been identified and a search is on to nab them.

