Vaccinating all citizens before Dec 2021 just a hoax: Mamata Banerjee targets Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Centre over its vaccine policy saying inoculating everyone before December 2021 is just a hoax adding the government says baseless things.

"That (vaccinating all citizens before Dec 2021) is just a hoax. They just say baseless things. The Centre is not sending vaccines to state governments. The Centre should procure vaccines for States and give it free of cost to all."

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee-led government on Monday decided to ease out the restrictions which are in place in the state for the last 15 days, as daily Covid cases began slowing down, showing early signs of bending down of the curve.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Banerjee said that the Covid situation in the state has improved, but there is no place for complacency.

"We have already given some relaxations to different sectors like construction workers and jute workers. Reviewing the present situation, the state government has decided to give relaxations to the retail and stand-alone shops. For example, jewellery shops will be allowed to operate from 12 noon to 3 pm. We are getting a lot of requests in this regard, and I hope this decision will help the small-time traders and businessmen," the Chief Minister said.

Not only retail shops and small-time traders, the state government has also given relaxations to IT companies where 10 per cent more workforce has been allowed.

