India logs 1.32 lakh new COVID cases; 2,31,456 recoveries in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a benificiary

India on Wednesday recorded 1,32,788 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,207 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,31,456 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,83,07,832. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,83,07,832, with 17,93,645 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,35,102. A total of 21,85,46,667 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 155 16 6745 26 118 3 2 Andhra Pradesh 146737 7058 1546617 18257 11034 104 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3772 17 23754 352 116 1 4 Assam 52680 361 359802 4992 3416 51 5 Bihar 14251 1985 688462 3100 5222 59 6 Chandigarh 1481 286 57915 389 758 5 7 Chhattisgarh 33127 2614 927145 4471 13077 29 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 285 40 10011 54 4 9 Delhi 10178 862 1392386 1423 24299 62 10 Goa 11867 896 142031 1777 2671 22 11 Gujarat 29015 3330 771860 4869 9855 22 12 Haryana 16280 2300 733205 3453 8383 80 13 Himachal Pradesh 12407 1214 175663 2097 3181 38 14 Jammu and Kashmir 33276 1819 255145 3682 3939 32 15 Jharkhand 8058 849 325325 1449 5000 9 16 Karnataka 298320 15431 2290861 29271 29554 464 17 Kerala 202828 4551 2334502 24117 9009 194 18 Ladakh 1581 33 16979 120 190 1 19 Lakshadweep 1567 235 6566 324 33 20 Madhya Pradesh 20303 3087 752693 4120 8112 45 21 Maharashtra 233498 22680 5431319 35949 96198 854 22 Manipur 8942 151 41782 629 825 18 23 Meghalaya 6606 307 28867 760 592 14 24 Mizoram 3243 98 9347 133 44 4 25 Nagaland 4725 209 16744 374 385 9 26 Odisha 78914 2397 692027 11095 2791 37 27 Puducherry 10709 438 93173 1403 1550 14 28 Punjab 33444 2989 521663 5039 14649 99 29 Rajasthan 37477 5177 895033 6114 8450 65 30 Sikkim 3992 29 11377 334 257 4 31 Tamil Nadu 296131 5650 1802176 31673 24722 490 32 Telangana 33254 830 544294 3308 3296 15 33 Tripura 6248 299 45772 864 525 6 34 Uttarakhand 27216 1155 296762 2091 6497 45 35 Uttar Pradesh 32465 4579 1639572 5625 20672 175 36 West Bengal 78613 8435 1291510 17722 15678 137 Total# 1793645 101875 26179085 231456 335102 3207

Meanwhile, the government Tuesday asserted India will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate up to one crore people per day by mid-July or early August, the government asserted on Tuesday as it underlined that there is no shortage of jabs and called for patience citing the country's large population.

Noting that the ferocious second wave is on the verge of abating, the government said that ramping up of testing as well as containment at the district level "has worked" in bringing down the cases.

At the same time, it cautioned that while the easing of lockdown is imperative, it has to be done very slowly.

"Whatever we know from possible scenarios presented by eminent people, it (COVID) will decline and June will be much much better but the concerns are when we open up how do we behave because the virus has not gone anywhere," NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said.

Addressing a press conference, ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said India's vaccination is being ramped up and "by December we hope to have the whole country vaccinated".

