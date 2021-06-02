Wednesday, June 02, 2021
     
  India logs 1.32 lakh new COVID cases; 2,31,456 recoveries in 24 hours

India logs 1.32 lakh new COVID cases; 2,31,456 recoveries in 24 hours

New Delhi Published on: June 02, 2021 9:47 IST
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a benificiary

India on Wednesday recorded 1,32,788 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,207 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,31,456 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,83,07,832. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,83,07,832, with 17,93,645 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,35,102. A total of 21,85,46,667 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 155 16  6745 26  118
2 Andhra Pradesh 146737 7058  1546617 18257  11034 104 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3772 17  23754 352  116
4 Assam 52680 361  359802 4992  3416 51 
5 Bihar 14251 1985  688462 3100  5222 59 
6 Chandigarh 1481 286  57915 389  758
7 Chhattisgarh 33127 2614  927145 4471  13077 29 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 285 40  10011 54  4  
9 Delhi 10178 862  1392386 1423  24299 62 
10 Goa 11867 896  142031 1777  2671 22 
11 Gujarat 29015 3330  771860 4869  9855 22 
12 Haryana 16280 2300  733205 3453  8383 80 
13 Himachal Pradesh 12407 1214  175663 2097  3181 38 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 33276 1819  255145 3682  3939 32 
15 Jharkhand 8058 849  325325 1449  5000
16 Karnataka 298320 15431  2290861 29271  29554 464 
17 Kerala 202828 4551  2334502 24117  9009 194 
18 Ladakh 1581 33  16979 120  190
19 Lakshadweep 1567 235  6566 324  33  
20 Madhya Pradesh 20303 3087  752693 4120  8112 45 
21 Maharashtra 233498 22680  5431319 35949  96198 854 
22 Manipur 8942 151  41782 629  825 18 
23 Meghalaya 6606 307  28867 760  592 14 
24 Mizoram 3243 98  9347 133  44
25 Nagaland 4725 209  16744 374  385
26 Odisha 78914 2397  692027 11095  2791 37 
27 Puducherry 10709 438  93173 1403  1550 14 
28 Punjab 33444 2989  521663 5039  14649 99 
29 Rajasthan 37477 5177  895033 6114  8450 65 
30 Sikkim 3992 29  11377 334  257
31 Tamil Nadu 296131 5650  1802176 31673  24722 490 
32 Telangana 33254 830  544294 3308  3296 15 
33 Tripura 6248 299  45772 864  525
34 Uttarakhand 27216 1155  296762 2091  6497 45 
35 Uttar Pradesh 32465 4579  1639572 5625  20672 175 
36 West Bengal 78613 8435  1291510 17722  15678 137 
Total# 1793645 101875  26179085 231456  335102 3207 

Meanwhile, the government Tuesday asserted India will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate up to one crore people per day by mid-July or early August, the government asserted on Tuesday as it underlined that there is no shortage of jabs and called for patience citing the country's large population.

Noting that the ferocious second wave is on the verge of abating, the government said that ramping up of testing as well as containment at the district level "has worked" in bringing down the cases.

At the same time, it cautioned that while the easing of lockdown is imperative, it has to be done very slowly.

"Whatever we know from possible scenarios presented by eminent people, it (COVID) will decline and June will be much much better but the concerns are when we open up how do we behave because the virus has not gone anywhere," NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said.

Addressing a press conference, ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said India's vaccination is being ramped up and "by December we hope to have the whole country vaccinated".

Also Read | At 14,123, Maharashtra logs lowest Covid cases after March 10

