India logs 1.32 lakh new COVID cases; 2,31,456 recoveries in 24 hours

India on Wednesday recorded 1,32,788 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,207 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,31,456 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,83,07,832. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,83,07,832, with 17,93,645 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,35,102. A total of 21,85,46,667 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|155
|16
|6745
|26
|118
|3
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|146737
|7058
|1546617
|18257
|11034
|104
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3772
|17
|23754
|352
|116
|1
|4
|Assam
|52680
|361
|359802
|4992
|3416
|51
|5
|Bihar
|14251
|1985
|688462
|3100
|5222
|59
|6
|Chandigarh
|1481
|286
|57915
|389
|758
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33127
|2614
|927145
|4471
|13077
|29
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|285
|40
|10011
|54
|4
|9
|Delhi
|10178
|862
|1392386
|1423
|24299
|62
|10
|Goa
|11867
|896
|142031
|1777
|2671
|22
|11
|Gujarat
|29015
|3330
|771860
|4869
|9855
|22
|12
|Haryana
|16280
|2300
|733205
|3453
|8383
|80
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|12407
|1214
|175663
|2097
|3181
|38
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|33276
|1819
|255145
|3682
|3939
|32
|15
|Jharkhand
|8058
|849
|325325
|1449
|5000
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|298320
|15431
|2290861
|29271
|29554
|464
|17
|Kerala
|202828
|4551
|2334502
|24117
|9009
|194
|18
|Ladakh
|1581
|33
|16979
|120
|190
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1567
|235
|6566
|324
|33
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|20303
|3087
|752693
|4120
|8112
|45
|21
|Maharashtra
|233498
|22680
|5431319
|35949
|96198
|854
|22
|Manipur
|8942
|151
|41782
|629
|825
|18
|23
|Meghalaya
|6606
|307
|28867
|760
|592
|14
|24
|Mizoram
|3243
|98
|9347
|133
|44
|4
|25
|Nagaland
|4725
|209
|16744
|374
|385
|9
|26
|Odisha
|78914
|2397
|692027
|11095
|2791
|37
|27
|Puducherry
|10709
|438
|93173
|1403
|1550
|14
|28
|Punjab
|33444
|2989
|521663
|5039
|14649
|99
|29
|Rajasthan
|37477
|5177
|895033
|6114
|8450
|65
|30
|Sikkim
|3992
|29
|11377
|334
|257
|4
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|296131
|5650
|1802176
|31673
|24722
|490
|32
|Telangana
|33254
|830
|544294
|3308
|3296
|15
|33
|Tripura
|6248
|299
|45772
|864
|525
|6
|34
|Uttarakhand
|27216
|1155
|296762
|2091
|6497
|45
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|32465
|4579
|1639572
|5625
|20672
|175
|36
|West Bengal
|78613
|8435
|1291510
|17722
|15678
|137
|Total#
|1793645
|101875
|26179085
|231456
|335102
|3207
Meanwhile, the government Tuesday asserted India will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate up to one crore people per day by mid-July or early August, the government asserted on Tuesday as it underlined that there is no shortage of jabs and called for patience citing the country's large population.
Noting that the ferocious second wave is on the verge of abating, the government said that ramping up of testing as well as containment at the district level "has worked" in bringing down the cases.
At the same time, it cautioned that while the easing of lockdown is imperative, it has to be done very slowly.
"Whatever we know from possible scenarios presented by eminent people, it (COVID) will decline and June will be much much better but the concerns are when we open up how do we behave because the virus has not gone anywhere," NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said.
Addressing a press conference, ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said India's vaccination is being ramped up and "by December we hope to have the whole country vaccinated".