Image Source : PTI At 14,123, Maharashtra logs lowest Covid cases after March 10

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded as many as 14,123 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since March 10, taking the tally of infections in the state to 57,61,015, the death toll increased to 96,198 with 477 new fatalities.

The state on March 10 had reported 13,659 cases of the COVID-19 infection, which has been witnessing a declining trend over the last few weeks. A day ago, Maharashtra reported 15,077 COVID-19 cases.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 35,949 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 54,31,319, The number of active cases stands at 2,30,681.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 94.28 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.67 per cent.

Currently, 17,68,119 people are in home quarantine and 9,315 are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai adds 831 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai reported 831 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 7,07,082 and the death toll to 14,907, the city civic body said.

The financial capital of the county reported 155 more new cases, but six lesser deaths as compared to May 31, when the city had witnessed 676 infections and 29 fatalities.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted so far has jumped to 62,95,246, the civic body said.

In the last 24 hours, 5,868 patients were discharged from hospitals, far outnumbering the new cases, the BMC said.

As per BMC's data, so far 6,72,664 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals, reflecting a recovery rate of 95 per cent. The number of active cases has dropped to 17,328, it showed.

