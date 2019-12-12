Image Source : AP Uzbek envoy briefs Indian observers going to monitor polls in Uzbekistan

The expectation from Indian observers for the Uzbekistan parliamentary polls is they monitor it to ensure everything is in accordance with international practices, the country's envoy to India Farhod Arziev said on Thursday. He also briefed the 12 observers on the December 22 polls in his country and said the elections this time is being conducted with the motto 'New Uzbekistan, New Elections'.

"Expectations (from observers) is very simple. They will monitor the elections to make sure everything is in accordance with international practice, everything is open and transparent.

"We are confident that this election will demonstrate the firm commitment to the reform process and we had briefed the observers about the elections," Arziev told PTI, on the sidelines of the briefing.

Anil Shastri, son of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, are among the 12 Indian observers travelling to Uzbekistan for monitoring the polls. Shastri, chairman of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, said he would be looking at the fairness of the polling process in the country among other things.

"On polling day, I would like to visit as many polling stations as possible to know what is the percentage of polling and also talk to election commission officials and voters. I will also observe the counting process," Shastri told PTI, on the sidelines of the meeting.

Arzeiv said a voting station has been set up at the Uzbekistan embassy here for the citizens of the country to vote. "Postal ballot system will also be established in other Indian cities like Hyderabad and Pune where Uzbekistan citizens can cast their votes," he said.

