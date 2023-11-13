Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue Op on war footing as workers remain trapped for 24 hrs, oxygen given

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi collapses

Tunnel collapse: Rescue operation has been underway on war footing for 24 hours now to bring out the people trapped inside the debris after a part of an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Dandalgaon located on Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road in Uttarakhand collapsed yesterday morning at around 5 am. Multiple agencies are involved in the relief and rescue operation which include the NDRF, SDRF and Prantiya Rakshak Dal. According to the officials, around 40 people are trapped inside the debris. In a significant development, communication has been established with the trapped people who are now being provided oxygen and water.

"40 people are trapped inside the tunnel. All are safe, we have provided oxygen and water to them," Prashant Kumar, Circle Officer of Uttarkashi said.

"The present situation is, that yesterday we established communication with the people trapped inside the tunnel. We have moved around 15 mtrs inside the tunnel, and around 35 mtrs are still to be covered. Everyone is safe, we have provided oxygen and water to them. We are making our way sideways to go inside the tunnel. After establishing communication, around 40 people are trapped inside," he added.

An official said that communication has been established with those trapped and everyone is safe.

“Work is underway at a great speed. Everyone is working very hard...We were saddened yesterday because we weren't able to communicate with those trapped. But then we were able to communicate with them,” Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawan said.

Process involved

Another official said that mucking is being done with the help of excavator.

“The work of mucking is underway. Mucking is being done with the loader & excavator...Approximately 30-35 meters part of the tunnel has been broken. The incident happened around 5:30 am. We have information of around 40-45 people being trapped. Everyone is safe,” Mritunjay Kumar, Loader operator said.

CM Dhami’s reaction

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is in touch with the officials on the spot. "I have been in contact with the officials from the time I got to know about the incident...NDRF and SDRF are at the spot. We pray to god for the safe return of everybody," he said.

The tunnel, once completed, will connect Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi. It is being built under the Char Dham Road Project which aims to slash the journey from Uttarkashi to Yamunotri Dham by nearly 26 kilometres.

