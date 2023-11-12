Uttarakhand: Several trapped as part of under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarkashi, rescue op underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Inside visual from under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi

Several people are feared trapped after a part of an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi collapsed, an official said on Sunday (November 12). The incident took place late on Saturday night, after which the NDRF and SDRF rescue teams reached the spot and launched the relief and rescue operation. District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police also reached the spot for relief work. After inspection, a top official said that a part of the tunnel nearly 200 metres ahead of the starting point fell.

“Information was received from the District Control Room, Uttarkashi that 36 people are feared to be trapped in the tunnel which collapsed,” SDRF said.

“On the information, Commander SDRF, Manikant Mishra immediately directed SDRF rescue teams under the leadership of Inspector Jagdamba Vijalwan to leave for the spot with necessary rescue equipment. After reaching the spot, SDRF is carrying out relief and rescue work on a war footing in coordination with other rescue units,” it added.

What did the SP say?

Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said that nealy 36 people are reportedly trapped and their rescue operation is underway, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

“In Silkyara Tunnel, a part of the tunnel has broken about 200 meters ahead of the starting point. According to the officials of HIDCL, which is looking after the construction work of the tunnel, about 36 people are trapped in the tunnel and efforts are being made to rescue them safely. Police force, NDRF and SDRF team are present at the spot. Till now no casualty has been reported. We will soon rescue all the people safely,” Yaduvanshi said.

CM Dhami reacts

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is in touch with the officials on the spot.

"I have been in contact with the officials from the time I got to know about the incident...NDRF and SDRF are at the spot. We pray to god for the safe return of everybody," he said.

