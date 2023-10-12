PM Modi interacts with Army, BRO, ITBP personnel at Parvati Kund and Gunji in Uttarakhand | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with personnel of security forces in Uttarakhand

During his visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the personnel of the Indian Army, Border Road Organisation (BRO) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Parvati Kund and Gunji. "Their unwavering service in challenging conditions is truly commendable. Their spirit and dedication inspire the entire nation," PM Modi wrote on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

PM Modi lays foundation stone of various projects

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects in the state worth nearly Rs 4,200 crore. According to officials, the projects are expected to give impetus to infrastructure, education, health, electricity, drinking water, sports, tourism, disaster mitigation and horticulture sectors in the hill state.

The projects whose foundation stones included 21,398 poly-houses, cultivation of high-density intensive apple orchards, five works of double-laning of roads and slope treatment of national highways and the construction of 32 bridges in the state. These also included strengthening of disaster management mechanism, expansion of education, health and sports facilities and development of temples in the Manaskhand area on the lines of Chardham.

PM Modi addresses gathering

After laying the foundation stone of various projects, the Prime Minister also addressed a gathering in Pithoragrh. During his address, PM Modi exuded confidence saying this will be Uttarakhand's decade. "I have a belief that this will be Uttarakhand's decade...Uttarakhand will reach new prospects of development and our government is working with that one motive," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that his government has been working hard to eradicate poverty from the country. "We have worked for those living in far-flung areas & therefore within five years 13.5 crore people have been uplifted out of poverty...These 13.5 crore people are an example that India can eradicate poverty. Earlier 'Garibi Hatao' slogan was raised but Modi is saying that we will together work to eradicate poverty. We take ownership and responsibility and work relentlessly," PM Modi added.

PM Modi visits Jageshwar Dham

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Modi also visited Jageshwar Dham in Almora and offered prayers at the popular pilgrimage site. He performed a puja at one of the country's holiest and popular tourist sites, which is situated at a height of about 6200 feet. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied the PM Modi on his visit to the site.

