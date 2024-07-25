India TV Sports Wrap on July 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP The Paris Olympics 2024 Group B men's football match, Argentina vs Morocco, ended with chaos as fans stormed the stadium and threw water bottles on the pitch while India's campaign kicks off in the Olympics with archers taking part in the rankings round

The Paris Olympics 2024 Group B men's football match, Argentina vs Morocco, ended with chaos as fans stormed the stadium and threw water bottles on the pitch. The goal which was the reason for the drama, was eventually disallowed and the remaining three minutes of the match were played behind closed doors ensuring Morocco shocked Argentina to win 2-1. On the other hand, India's campaign kicks off with archers taking part in the rankings round. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Paris Olympics 2024 football kicks off with violence and chaos in the Argentina vs Morocco clash

Argentina vs Morocco Group B game at the Paris Olympics saw the Moroccan fans storm onto the pitch after a 2-2 equaliser from the South American side. After the ground was cleared, the goal was disallowed due to the offside and the remaining three minutes were played behind closed doors and Morocco prevailed by 2-1.

India contingent kicks off its Paris Olympics campaign

India's 6-member Archery contingent kicks off its campaign in the Paris Olympics on Thursday, July 25 a day before the main event begins. It will be a ranking round where all the 128 archers from around the world will be taking part, which seeds the athletes for the subsequent medal events. The competition will shift to head to head after they try and accumulate the highest points in the ranking round.

France beat USA, Spain breeze past Uzbekistan in other football matches in Paris

In other matches on the first day of football in Paris, France made light work of the USA in the Group A clash winning 3-0 while Spain beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in Group C.

Table tennis draws unveiled for Paris Olympics, men's team to face China in the opening round

The draws for table tennis were unveiled on Wednesday, July 24 for the Paris Olympics. As far as the Indian contingent is concerned, the men's team in its first appearance at the Summer Games will face a stern test against the People's Republic of China while the women's team faces Romania. Manika Batra will take on Great Britain's Anna Hursey while Sharath Kamal will take on Slovenia's Deni Kozul.

West Indies make a change to their Test squad for the final game against England

West Indies have brought in Akeem Jordan as the replacement for pacer Jeremiah Louis, who sustained an injury during the second Test. Louis had come into the squad as a replacement for Kemar Roach in the first place.

IPL owners suggest a mega auction after every five years, with eight RTM options

IPL owners in a feedback session with the governing council and the administration have suggested that a mega auction should take place after every five years and not three while suggesting 4-6 retentions, going with eight RTM options. IPL will see a lot of big names change loyalties with the mega auction set to take place ahead of the 2025 edition.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh seal semis spot in Women's Asia Cup

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh completed easy wins in the Women's Asia Cup against Thailand and Malaysia respectively. Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the semi-final while Bangladesh will be up against the Group A toppers India.

Global T20 Canada to commence in Ontario on Thursday, July 25

Global T20 Canada, another T20 league, if the others going on were not enough, will commence on Thursday, July 25 in Ontario. David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Amir, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rassie van der Dussen are among the international stars playing in the competition.

Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of India T20Is

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera due to a bronchial infection was ruled out of the three-match India series. Asitha Fernando has replaced him in the squad.

Australia to prepare for India series with Sheffield Shield games