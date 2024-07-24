IRE vs ZIM Live telecast: When and where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe one-off Test live on TV and streaming?

Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Ireland will be looking to put the T20 World Cup disappointment behind and aim for their second Test win in their ninth appearance in the format. Having beaten Afghanistan earlier this year, Ireland will fancy their chances against Zimbabwe, who are playing a Test after almost 18 months.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2024 9:30 IST
Ireland will take on Zimbabwe in their second Test match
Image Source : CRICKET IRELAND X Ireland will take on Zimbabwe in their second Test match this year and just the ninth overall as they look to get their second win

Ireland are playing a second Test in the same year and will aim for a similar result they had against Afghanistan at the start of 2024. This will be the ninth time that Ireland will be playing a Test match and hope to leave behind the disappointment of T20 World Cup where they failed to win a single game. Ireland are playing Zimbabwe, who haven't had a taste of the longest format of the game for almost 18 months now.

Zimbabwe last played a Test match in February last year against the West Indies. Even though they were able to draw one of the two matches, it wasn't a great series from Zimbabwe's perspective but against a slightly inexperienced opposition like Ireland, especially in the format, they will fancy their chances.

Ireland have retained most of the squad that played the Afghanistan Test in February apart from a couple of changes and will hope that they can give them the results as they continue to find their identity as a full-member nation.

When and where to watch IRE vs ZIM one-off Test match live on TV and OTT in India?

The one-off Test match between Ireland and Zimbabwe will kick off on Thursday, July 25 at 3:30 PM IST every day till Monday, July 29. Unfortunately, the IRE vs ZIM Test match doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, it can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Ireland: Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, James McCollum, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(c), Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande(w), Prince Masvaure, Dion Myers, Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani

