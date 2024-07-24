IRE vs ZIM Live telecast: When and where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe one-off Test live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET IRELAND X Ireland will take on Zimbabwe in their second Test match this year and just the ninth overall as they look to get their second win

Ireland are playing a second Test in the same year and will aim for a similar result they had against Afghanistan at the start of 2024. This will be the ninth time that Ireland will be playing a Test match and hope to leave behind the disappointment of T20 World Cup where they failed to win a single game. Ireland are playing Zimbabwe, who haven't had a taste of the longest format of the game for almost 18 months now.

Zimbabwe last played a Test match in February last year against the West Indies. Even though they were able to draw one of the two matches, it wasn't a great series from Zimbabwe's perspective but against a slightly inexperienced opposition like Ireland, especially in the format, they will fancy their chances.

Ireland have retained most of the squad that played the Afghanistan Test in February apart from a couple of changes and will hope that they can give them the results as they continue to find their identity as a full-member nation.

When and where to watch IRE vs ZIM one-off Test match live on TV and OTT in India?

The one-off Test match between Ireland and Zimbabwe will kick off on Thursday, July 25 at 3:30 PM IST every day till Monday, July 29. Unfortunately, the IRE vs ZIM Test match doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, it can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Ireland: Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, James McCollum, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(c), Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande(w), Prince Masvaure, Dion Myers, Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani