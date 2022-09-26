Uttarakhand resort murder: Ankita's post-mortem confirms 'death due to drowning', injury marks found

Follow us on Image Source : FILE She was killed after she reportedly refused to offer 'special services' to the resort guests for Rs 10,000, police said earlier.

Uttarakhand resort murder: The post-mortem report of Ankita Bhandari, the 19-year-old who was found dead in a canal in Uttarakhand, confirmed that the cause of death was 'drowning'. The report also showed marks of injury on the receptionist's body. The findings have been shared with the family.

Bhandari was allegedly murdered by her employer, Pulkit Arya, who is a BJP leader's son. She was killed after she reportedly refused to offer 'special services' to the resort guests for Rs 10,000, police said earlier.

Ankita's parents had last night conducted the cremations, despite vowing not to perform any rites without the complete post-mortem. Ankita Bhandari's body was found in the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh on Saturday, six days after her parents found her missing from her room.

Ankita Bhandari worked at the Vanantara resort in Pauri district's Yamkeshwar block owned by Haridwar BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. Pulkit and two other employees have been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan and informed him about the action taken in the death case of Ankita Bhandari. In the meeting with the governor, CM Dhami also held a detailed discussion on the development plans of the state, law and order and the action taken in relation to irregular appointments in the Vidhan Sabha.

