Letter threatens to blow up 6 railway stations across Uttarakhand; sender claims to be 'JeM area commander'

The letter, which was received on the evening of May 7, threatens to blow up six railway stations namely Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh and Haridwar.

Vani Mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2022 10:35 IST
Uttarakhand railway stations
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Letter threatens to blow up 6 railway stations in Uttarakhand

Highlights

  • The letter was received by the Superintendent of Roorkee Railway Station
  • The police said a mentally disturbed person is sending such threat letters for the last 20 years
  • Precaution is still being taken, the police said

A letter threatening to blow up several railway stations across Uttarakhand was received by the Superintendent of Roorkee Railway Station, the police said on Monday. 

The letter, which was received on the evening of May 7, threatens to blow up six railway stations namely Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh and Haridwar.

The sender of the letter described himself as the area commander of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"Roorkee Railway Station Superintendent received a letter on the evening of May 7 threatening to blow up 6 railway stations namely, Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh, and Haridwar, by posing as Salim Ansari, JeM Area Commander," said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.

However, the police said a mentally disturbed person is sending such threat letters for the last 20 years.

"A mentally disturbed person is sending such threat letters for the last 20 years. Still, precaution is being taken," he added. 

(With inputs from ANI)

