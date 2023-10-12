PM Modi offers prayers at Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund in Devbhoomi | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI (X) PM Modi performed an 'aarti' at Parvati Kund.

Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his daylong visit to Uttarakhand with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak on Thursday. Adi Kailash is known for its charismatic beauty which is also an abode of Lord Shiva. PM Modi who was seen wearing a traditional tribal outfit with a turban and 'ranga' (upper body garment) performed an 'aarti' and blew the conch shell at the Shiva-Parvati temple situated along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong.

Image Source : PM MODI (X)The Prime Minister sought blessings at Parvati Kund

During his visit to the border state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs 4,200 crore and address a public meeting.

Image Source : PM MODI (X)Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund

He was guided by local priests Virendra Kutiyal and Gopal Singh. He also sat in meditation briefly with folded hands in front of the Adi Kailash peak, also in Jolingkong.

Image Source : PM MODI (X) He will also address a public meeting at the S S Waldia Sports Stadium.

Image Source : PM MODI (X)He also sat in meditation briefly with folded hands in front of the Adi Kailash peak

From there, Modi proceeded to the border village of Gunji where he interacted with locals and security personnel, and attended an exhibition of local products and artefacts. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. They were accorded a warm traditional welcome.

Image Source : PM MODI (X)Adi Kailash is an abode of Lord Shiva.

After his programme at Gunji, the prime minister will leave for Jageshwar Dham, an ancient temple dedicated to lord Shiva, about 15 km away. After offering puja, parikrama around the jyotirlinga and meditation at Jageshwar Dham, the prime minister will have a lunch consisting of Kumaoni cuisines.

Image Source : PM MODI (X)He began his daylong visit to Uttarakhand with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak.

After which he will return to Pithoragarh where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 4,200 crore before addressing a public meeting at the S S Waldia Sports Stadium.

Image Source : PM MODI (X)Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects here.

Image Source : PM MODI (X)The PM was seen wearing a traditional tribal outfit.

As he travels from the Naini Saini airport to the public meeting venue, cultural troupes from the Kumaon region will welcome Prime Minister Modi at several points of a renovated six-km road which has been decorated with murals and paintings.

Latest India News